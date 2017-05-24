National

Parliament may speak directly to the Guptas

24 May 2017 - 17:30 Thabo Mokone
Atul Gupta outside his home in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, before the Guptas relocated to Dubai earlier in 2016. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
ANC MPs are increasingly losing patience with the Gupta family’s sphere of influence in procurement deals of state-owned companies — to the point that they are considering summoning them to Parliament.

This was proposed by ANC MP Zukile Luyenge during a meeting between the parliamentary oversight committee on public enterprises and state-owned arms manufacturer Denel on Thursday.

The meeting was called to discuss progress Denel has made regarding disciplinary action against three of its former top executives‚ CEO Riaz Salooje‚ chief financial officer Fikile Mhlontlo, and company secretary Elizabeth Africa.

The trio have since left the company; the Denel board had placed them on suspension following their refusal to comply with board members’ instructions to facilitate joint ventures with Gupta-linked firms Denel Asia and VR Laser.

President Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane Zuma‚ also has a stake in VR laser.

Portfolio committees have the authority to summon any person or any operating entity in the country to appear before them in terms of the Powers‚ Privileges and Immunities of Parliament Act.

MPs said they did not understand why a state-owned enterprise needed financially struggling "middle-men" to grow their businesses in the Middle East and arms procurement markets.

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan told Daniel Mantsha‚ the Denel chairman‚ that they had failed to demonstrate to the public that they had not been captured by certain families.

The committee has now resolved to call Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown to further account on the matter.

TMG Digital

