Parliament may speak directly to the Guptas

The trio have since left the company; the Denel board had placed them on suspension following their refusal to comply with board members’ instructions to facilitate joint ventures with Gupta-linked firms Denel Asia and VR Laser.

President Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane Zuma‚ also has a stake in VR laser.

Portfolio committees have the authority to summon any person or any operating entity in the country to appear before them in terms of the Powers‚ Privileges and Immunities of Parliament Act.

MPs said they did not understand why a state-owned enterprise needed financially struggling "middle-men" to grow their businesses in the Middle East and arms procurement markets.

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan told Daniel Mantsha‚ the Denel chairman‚ that they had failed to demonstrate to the public that they had not been captured by certain families.

The committee has now resolved to call Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown to further account on the matter.

TMG Digital