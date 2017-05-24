No vendetta against Gordhan, says Abrahams
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams has hit out at MPs who have accused him of being "captured" and of pursuing vindictive prosecutions.
He was briefing the standing committee on public accounts on Tuesday about cases being handled by the anticorruption task team and said there was never a vendetta against Pravin Gordhan. "One should look at the evidence on the matter.... The decision was made to prosecute the former minister. I was asked to review the matter and decided to decline to prosecute the former minister."
Abrahams dropped the fraud charges, which were seen as trumped up, against Gordhan.
The NPA was not "captured by anyone", he said.
"It is irresponsible to say someone is captured when there is no evidence to back that up. I say to the citizenry, we should be judged by the work we do," he said.
MPs quizzed Abrahams about probes based on the referral of cases by former public protector Thuli Madonsela to the NPA and the Hawks after her State of Capture report.
The task team is investigating Eskom’s coal-supply contract with Gupta-owned Tegeta Exploration and Resources, which is also the subject of a Treasury review. The task team, which includes the NPA, the Hawks and the South African Revenue Service, is also investigating the Nkandla scandal.
The task team was established in 2010 as an interdepartmental body to fast-track high-priority and high-profile corruption cases.
Investigations were continuing, but providing in-depth information would be difficult, said Abrahams.
The State of Capture report dealt with complaints of alleged improper and unethical conduct by President Jacob Zuma in his his relationship with the Gupta family, he said.
Acting Hawks boss Yolisa Matakata provided MPs with an update on a number of serious corruption cases the task team had dealt with from 2014.
Matakata said 560 government officials had been convicted of corruption from 2014 to 2017 — below the target of 1,000 successful prosecutions.
MPs expressed concern at the low conviction rates and the lenient sentences imposed, saying this would not deter offenders. They said the task team was underperforming and failing to meet its mandate.
The task team had capacity and budgetary constraints, and case flow management and systematic delays in prosecutions were also a major problem, said Matakata. The task team would engage with presiding officers to prioritise corruption matters.
