No vendetta against Gordhan, says Abrahams

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams has hit out at MPs who have accused him of being "captured" and of pursuing vindictive prosecutions.

He was briefing the standing committee on public accounts on Tuesday about cases being handled by the anticorruption task team and said there was never a vendetta against Pravin Gordhan. "One should look at the evidence on the matter.... The decision was made to prosecute the former minister. I was asked to review the matter and decided to decline to prosecute the former minister."

Abrahams dropped the fraud charges, which were seen as trumped up, against Gordhan.

The NPA was not "captured by anyone", he said.

"It is irresponsible to say someone is captured when there is no evidence to back that up. I say to the citizenry, we should be judged by the work we do," he said.

MPs quizzed Abrahams about probes based on the referral of cases by former public protector Thuli Madonsela to the NPA and the Hawks after her State of Capture report.

The task team is investigating Eskom’s coal-supply contract with Gupta-owned Tegeta Exploration and Resources, which is also the subject of a Treasury review. The task team, which includes the NPA, the Hawks and the South African Revenue Service, is also investigating the Nkandla scandal.