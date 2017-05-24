Joburg unlikely to avoid credit rating downgrade, Rabelani Dagaba says

Johannesburg member of the mayoral committee for finance Rabelani Dagada believes the city is facing a credit-rating downgrade, following SA’s recent ratings downgrade to junk status.

In his budget address on Tuesday Dagada said the looming downgrade was a serious risk to the city’s plans to boost its economic growth rate.

Dagada delivered the coalition government’s first budget address on Tuesday, laying out plans for the metro’s R55bn budget.

He said 34% of the city’s capital budget was funded through long-term debt and bonds, and that allocations within the capital budget were used to finance the city’s 10-year, R170bn gap in capital infrastructure investment.

In an interview after his address, Dagada said the chances of Johannesburg avoiding the ratings-downgrade axe were "slim".

"I think we will be downgraded, but I don’t think the impact will be huge," he said. "Where the impact will be huge is if S&P and Moody’s downgrade our local currency. Then we are gone. We are finished."

SA was reduced to junk by both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings in April, owing to concern about policy continuity and political instability.

S&P was due to make another ratings announcement about SA on June 2, according to Bloomberg, while Moody’s has placed the country under review for a downgrade.

Both S&P and Fitch currently rate South Africa at BB+, the highest noninvestment grade, while the nation is two levels above junk at Moody’s.

However, Dagada said the city would collect more money, even amid a downgrade and harsh economic conditions.

The city is also still positive that it will be able to achieve 5% economic growth by 2021.

Dagada said the debtors book, which was mired in debt of R17bn when the DA-lead coalition took office after 2016’s local government elections, would be better managed.

He said there were many commercial customers who had not been paying rates, water and electricity, and that the city would "go after these commercial customers …".

Dagada announced during his address that R25m has been set aside for additional property valuers in Johannesburg, as the city only has only 19 valuers. The move was meant to stem the undervaluing of properties.

Almost R3bn in rates has been lost due to undervaluation, and R1.5m was lost every day, Dagada said. He added that eight of every 10 properties in Johannesburg were undervalued.

The city has also decided to do away with the standard 6kl allocation of water that every household receives free. Now only households classified as indigents will get free water, generating R300m for the city.

"This is done and set in stone," said Dagada, adding that professionals, the rich and the middle class could not receive the same amount of water as the poor for free.

However, this does not have the approval of the EFF, a crucial voting partner in the coalition government.

EFF caucus leader Musa Novela said the party would engage the coalition government on this matter, as it would affect the missing middle, who also can not afford to pay for water.

Novela said it was agreed that residents should pay different prices, but that the free minimum allocation should remain.