Denel still pleading its case for Asian joint venture with VR Laser

Mantsha said he had met with Gigaba who was concerned about the developments around Denel Asia, a joint venture with Gupta-linked VR Laser Asia. Treasury refused to approve the transaction and Denel has taken the matter to court to get clarity on the interpretation of the law relating to the transaction and to evaluate the processes to be followed to get it approved by Treasury.

Mantsha said Brown would meet Gigaba in an attempt to resolve the matter "in the interest of Denel and Treasury". Brown has told Denel that Denel Asia cannot trade until the issue has been resolved.

Mhlwana explained the motivation for creating Denel Asia, which he said was vital for the company to develop the Asian export market.

Earlier this month, The Sunday Times quoted sources as saying Gigaba had met Mantsha in Durban and instructed him to de-register Denel Asia and to dissolve the joint venture with VR Laser Asia.

Mhlwana stressed that in looking for a strategic joint venture partner, VR Laser Asia was not the first choice. A key criterion was what the prospective partner could bring in terms of investment in developing the export markets. VR Laser Asia has committed R100m.

He said sufficient safeguards had been built into the contract with VR Laser that Denel could withdraw if commitments were not fulfilled.

Denel maintained that it had followed all the processes set out in the Public Finance Management Act in setting up the joint venture company towards the end of 2015.

Mhlwana said the negative publicity surrounding Denel Asia could compromise the group's ability to use it as a vehicle.

BDlive