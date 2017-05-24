Banks should be able to voluntarily expunge debt for the poorest
The Treasury has proposed that banks and credit providers be able to voluntarily extinguish debt for the poorest of the poor.
This would be an alternative to introducing legislation forcing them to do so, a move that Treasury chief director of financial sector conduct Katherine Gibson said could have constitutional implications.
There was a strong argument in favour of the financial services industry taking responsibility for their actions. "We could probably do a lot more with buy-in than coming at it with a big stick" Gibson said on Wednesday.
She was presenting Treasury’s preliminary views on the debt-relief measures for heavily indebted consumers. The measures are under consideration by Parliament’s trade and industry committee, which is also in the process of proposing its own debt relief bill to Parliament.
Gibson said the Treasury was concerned about the reckless lending behaviour of some "unscrupulous" service providers and the high level of consumer overindebtedness. But great care had to be taken that any debt-relief programme did not threaten the stability of the financial system and should not lead to relieved persons getting indebted within six months of receiving assistance.
The aim would be to change consumer behaviour over the long term.
The Treasury proposed that it engage with the Department of Trade and Industry to produce a joint action plan for wiping off the debt of the poorest of the poor.
Treasury would also support the department in the steps it took to strengthen the regulatory framework for the regulation of credit providers aimed at improving the efficiencies and effectiveness across the system.
Gibson cautioned that any debt-relief measure would require careful engagement, such as on what should be the aggregate level of the write-off and the maximum level of debt per person that would be written off.
She also noted that criminalising reckless lending would entail a "significant and onerous" burden of proof. The Treasury’s recommendation to the committee was for it to consider an administrative sanction for credit providers coupled with criminal liability for the directors of those companies.
Gibson said the Treasury was of the firm view that the rules governing debt relief should be "strict and clear" to limit the potential for moral hazard and abuse. This refers to the expectation by consumers that they will get debt relief in future and adapt their debt-seeking behaviour on this basis.
The Treasury also supported the proposal that the regulatory and enforcement capability of the National Credit Regulator be improved and that stronger action be taken against reckless lending.
