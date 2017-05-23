National

Jonas Makwakwa matter needs closure, Tom Moyane tells Scopa

23 May 2017 - 16:44 Bekezela Phakathi
SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane. Picture: GCIS
South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane says the matter concerning Jonas Makwakwa, the second-in-command at the tax-collecting agency, needs "closure", as it is causing "reputational damage" to the organisation and the official involved.

Makwakwa was suspended in 2016 amid investigations related to financial transactions involving his bank account.

Briefing members of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday as part of the anti-corruption task team, Moyane said the Makwakwa matter was still being investigated, both internally and externally.

Jonas Makwakwa. Picture: SARS
"The external [investigation] involves the Hawks … the matter needs closure as it has a reputational impact on the organisation and the official involved," said Moyane.

However, an investigation of such a nature cannot be fast-tracked and therefore it could not be said when it would be concluded, he said.

"All due process has to be followed, we cannot take shortcuts …but we need closure," said Moyane.

The Sunday Times reported in 2016 that Makwakwa was being investigated for cash payments into his bank account that seemed "suspicious and unusual".

The probe also looked into three cash deposits, totalling R450,200, to an Absa account belonging to Makwakwa’s girlfriend, just before Christmas in 2015.

According to the report compiled by the banking regulator, Makwakwa received a total of R1.2m in cash payments between 2010 and January 2016.

