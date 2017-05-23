Half Joburg’s budget to improve services and quality of life

More than half of Johannesburg’s budget of R55.9bn for 2017-18 will be spent on the sustainable services cluster that seeks to enhance the quality of life in the city by "improving services and taking care of the environment".

Member of Mayoral Committee for finance Rabelani Dagada delivered the coalition government’s first budget address in the metro’s council chambers on Tuesday. The budget vote will take place on Thursday.

The total budget is made up of an operating budget of R47.3bn, and a capital budget of R8.6bn. The three-year capital budget appropriation amounts to R27bn.

Dagada said the sustainable services cluster is a primary driver for advancing the city’s pro-poor development. More than 60% of the budget is for "Johannesburg’s poor and forgotten communities".

Dagada announced that R40m has been set aside to enhance sanitation in informal settlements, an increase from the R17m allocated in the previous financial year. A total of R162.7m has also been set aside for the provision of electricity and water connections to poor residents in informal settlements, up from R120m in 2016-17.

In line with this pro-poor focus, R483m has been allocated over the next three years within Pikitup’s budget to clean informal settlements. An allocation of R574m in capital expenditure and R115m from the operational budget will be spent on upgrading 10 informal settlements in the current financial year. The aim is to improve 51 informal settlements over the medium term.

As part of the economic growth cluster, R5.2bn will be spent on upgrading existing infrastructure in the city, while R4.3bn is to address repairs and maintenance of infrastructure.

With regards to the rates and taxes, Dagada said the city fathers had done everything to keep tariff increases to a "bare minimum". Property rates will rise by 6.2%, electricity will increase by an average of 2.28%, while the proposed tariff increase for water, sewerage and sanitation services is, on average, 2.2%.

Pikitup will start charging a levy based on the value of properties, while the average refuse tariff is projected to increase by 6.2%.