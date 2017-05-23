Gigaba promises policy certainty and stabilising SOCs

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says the two most important interventions the government can use to restore confidence and re-ignite growth are providing policy certainty and stabilising state-owned companies (SOCs).

Gigaba, who was speaking in the National Assembly on Tuesday, argued for the finalisation of mining policy, broadband roll-out, digital migration and spectrum allocation.

The fiscal risks posed by SOCs also need to be addressed urgently, he said when delivering his maiden budget vote speech. He announced that the budget deficit for 2016-17 was marginally lower at 3.8% of GDP than the 3.9% estimated in the February budget.

Gigaba also stressed the need for SA to avoid the trap of incurring levels of public debt it cannot afford to repay. "The prospect of sustained low growth over the medium term remains the greatest risk to fiscal policy," he told MPs. "Since 2009, spending has increasingly been funded by borrowing. Measured consolidation is needed to ensure fiscal sustainability, and we are committed to this path."

Gigaba said Treasury first set the expenditure ceiling in 2012 and has consistently met the targets since then. The government wage bill will stabilise as a targeted portion of the budget, largely as a result of measures to reduce appointments in non-critical posts: "In the period ahead, the government will focus on strengthening budget execution and the in-year monitoring of spending."