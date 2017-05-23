EFF accuses Herman Mashaba of hypocrisy after chief of staff’s increase

The EFF in Johannesburg wants an almost R500,000 annual salary increase granted to mayor Herman Mashaba’s chief of staff to be reversed.

EFF caucus leader Musa Novela raised the matter of Michael Beaumont’s salary increase on Tuesday morning before Rabelani Dagada, the member of the mayoral committee for finance, could take to the podium to deliver the metro’s budget address.

Novela said Beaumont received the increase, which in terms of the EFF’s calculations amounted to a 38% raise, after the first month of his employment when he was still on probation.

The EFF wanted Mashaba to respond immediately to the matter, but council speaker Vasco da Gama ruled that Mashaba would respond on Thursday during the debate on the budget.

"It is ridiculous. Who get’s a 38% salary hike one month into his job while he is on probation," Novela said.

EFF councillors started chanting "pay back the money" in chambers.

Novela said the salary increase was an issue of principle because it was a "display of hypocrisy", after the mayor’s strong stance on corruption.

He said such action was the "practice of the ANC".

The ANC also weighed in on the matter, labelling Beaumont’s salary adjustment from R1,351,690 to R1,841,096 a year as "a flagrant abuse of power and state resources".

The ANC’s spokesperson for the ANC in Johannesburg, Jolidee Matongo, claimed that Beaumont had awarded the increase to himself.

But Mashaba’s office denied there was any impropriety in Beaumont’s salary adjustment, saying the claims were "libellous" against Beaumont and Mashaba.

"It has no basis in truth," Mashaba’s spokesperson, Luyanda Mfeka said.

He said Beaumont was not involved in the grading of his position and remuneration and it was signed off by the city’s top authority, which included the city manager and the group head of corporate and shared services.