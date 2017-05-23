Dlamini-Zuma wants transformation for the whole continent

Exports versus imports

Dlamini-Zuma believes Africa should reconsider exporting raw resources which come back as imports of finished products. "The problem with this is that when you export raw materials‚ you are exporting jobs‚" she said. "Instead of jobs being created here in Africa‚ it means they are created in the countries to which we are exporting."

Land

According to Dlamini-Zuma‚ Africa, at the moment, is not using land productively and the continuous selling of land to foreign investors is unsustainable. The continent also needs to start processing the food it produces instead of exporting it to Europe and America for processing.

"Africa is the only continent that imports 87% of the processed food that it consumes. How can we‚ because processing food is not rocket science? We can do it ourselves‚ this has to change." She said that 60% of the world’s arable land was in Africa "but we must be careful because foreign people are coming to buy land. Before we know it‚ we will not have enough land for the growing population of our continent".

Mineral resources

For the former AU Commission chair‚ it was puzzling that Africa‚ despite all its mineral resources‚ continues to have high levels of poverty. "This paradox must change. We cannot have a rich Africa with poor people. Developed countries elsewhere used what is ours to be what they are."