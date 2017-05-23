National

ANC denounces Joburg official’s salary increase

Salary hike for mayor Mashaba’s chief of staff ‘a flagrant abuse of power and state resources’

23 May 2017
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba’s chief of staff’s salary has been increased by R500,000 per annum.

The ANC in Johannesburg has labelled Michael Beaumont’s salary adjustment from R1,351,690 to R1,841,096 per annum as "a flagrant abuse of power and state resources".

Spokesman for the ANC in Johannesburg, Jolidee Matongo, alleged in a statement on Monday that Beaumont gave himself the increase.

Mashaba’s office has however hit back at allegations that there was any impropriety involved in Beaumont’s salary adjustment, stating that it was "libellous" against Beaumont and Mashaba.

"It has no basis in truth," Mashaba’s spokesman Luyanda Mfeka said.

He said Beaumont was not involved in the grading of his position and remuneration and it was signed off by the city’s top authority, including the city manager and the group head of corporate and shared services.

The allegations regarding Beaumont’s salary increase come a day before mayoral committee member for finance Rabelani Dagada’s budget address on Tuesday.

Beaumont was appointed as chief of staff after Mashaba was elected as mayor of the metro in August 2016.

Mfeka said in the explanation regarding Beaumont’s salary increase that the position of chief of staff in the city was downgraded in 2014, as the previous incumbent did not have the necessary qualifications as prescribed by the co-operative governance and traditional affairs department.

The City deemed Beaumont’s position to be a special category of employment, as he had dual reporting lines to both the mayor and to the city manager, Mfeka said.

He said the only difference between Beaumont’s salary and that of the previous chief of staff was R26,376 per annum or R2,198 per month.

