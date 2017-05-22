National

Zille declares Western Cape disaster zone

22 May 2017 - 16:34 Aphiwe Deklerk
Helen Zille. Picture: THE TIMES
Helen Zille. Picture: THE TIMES

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has declared the province a disaster area due to the relentless drought.

In a statement on Monday‚ Zille’s office said the province would keep this status for three months.

"The disaster declaration will accelerate the Western Cape Disaster Management Centre’s Project Avoiding Day Zero‚ the province’s strategy to ensure that taps do not run dry‚" said Zille.

She said the drought was the worst since 1904.

Her spokesman‚ Michael Mpofu‚ said Project Avoiding Day Zero was going to focus on demand management‚ winter water conservation and groundwater management.

"Funding will be reprioritised provincially and‚ should further assistance be needed‚ the province will approach National Treasury and the national Department of Water and Sanitation‚" said Mpofu.

He said the province’s immediate interventions would include "drilling of boreholes at hospitals‚ starting in the metro‚ to be followed by schools in high-risk water-scarce areas".

The province would also fast-track the environmental impact assessment for testing a mobile desalination plant "using existing water inlet flows used for the reactors at the Koeberg site" and drilling into the Table Mountain aquifer.

"In the last year‚ at least R27m has already been reprioritised for interventions in areas which were declared local disasters.

"In January 2016‚ parts of the west coast and central Karoo were declared agricultural drought disaster areas‚" said Mpofu.

Mpofu assured the public that the declaration was no cause for panic.

"We urge all residents to continue with the current water-saving measures and to adhere to restrictions imposed in their respective municipalities‚" he said.

The declaration comes a week after the City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee recommended a Level 4 water restriction amid fears of a drier winter season in Cape Town.

The city administration has also appealed for residents to use no more than 100 litres of water per person per day in the hope of saving more water.

TMG Digital

Cape drought is tough for some businesses, but others are booming

Drillers are flocking to Cape Town from other parts of SA as demand for boreholes soars, but other industries are feeling the pinch
National
8 hours ago

Western Cape to get 20% less rainfall by 2050

Experts predict that the drought-hit province will not only receive less rain but that temperatures will increase by up to 2°C during the same time ...
National
5 days ago

Western Cape approaching ‘day zero’ as taps run dry

The province does not have enough water tankers to supply residents if needed, as level four water restrictions apply, effective June 1
National
6 days ago

Nomvula Mokonyane concedes SA is overwhelmed by drought

The country may have underestimated the drought crippling the Western Cape‚ says the water affairs and sanitation minister
National
6 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Wildlife auction brings in R8m for the struggling ...
National / Science & Environment
2.
Jacob Zuma assures SA of Gigaba and Moyane’s ...
National
3.
Industry and premier David Makhura buy into ...
National
4.
Mbete and Modise to discuss death threats against ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.