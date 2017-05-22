Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has declared the province a disaster area due to the relentless drought.

In a statement on Monday‚ Zille’s office said the province would keep this status for three months.

"The disaster declaration will accelerate the Western Cape Disaster Management Centre’s Project Avoiding Day Zero‚ the province’s strategy to ensure that taps do not run dry‚" said Zille.

She said the drought was the worst since 1904.

Her spokesman‚ Michael Mpofu‚ said Project Avoiding Day Zero was going to focus on demand management‚ winter water conservation and groundwater management.

"Funding will be reprioritised provincially and‚ should further assistance be needed‚ the province will approach National Treasury and the national Department of Water and Sanitation‚" said Mpofu.

He said the province’s immediate interventions would include "drilling of boreholes at hospitals‚ starting in the metro‚ to be followed by schools in high-risk water-scarce areas".

The province would also fast-track the environmental impact assessment for testing a mobile desalination plant "using existing water inlet flows used for the reactors at the Koeberg site" and drilling into the Table Mountain aquifer.

"In the last year‚ at least R27m has already been reprioritised for interventions in areas which were declared local disasters.

"In January 2016‚ parts of the west coast and central Karoo were declared agricultural drought disaster areas‚" said Mpofu.

Mpofu assured the public that the declaration was no cause for panic.

"We urge all residents to continue with the current water-saving measures and to adhere to restrictions imposed in their respective municipalities‚" he said.

The declaration comes a week after the City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee recommended a Level 4 water restriction amid fears of a drier winter season in Cape Town.

The city administration has also appealed for residents to use no more than 100 litres of water per person per day in the hope of saving more water.

TMG Digital