Tito Mboweni warns of dirty politics as fight for ANC’s top job hots up

Former Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni has warned that politics is "going to be dirty" as the race intensifies to replace President Jacob Zuma.

"Good people’s names will be tarnished! Why? It’s dirty politics‚" he warned in a series of tweets on Sunday — as details emerged of a "raunchy text and e-mail" scandal featuring Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe.

The Sunday Times reported that Radebe‚ the longest-serving minister in the Cabinet‚ had allegedly solicited nude photographs from a government photographer.