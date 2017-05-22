Tito Mboweni warns of dirty politics as fight for ANC’s top job hots up
Former Reserve Bank governor urges caution, saying ‘people’s names will be tarnished’ after details emerge of a text and e-mail scandal featuring Jeff Radebe
Former Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni has warned that politics is "going to be dirty" as the race intensifies to replace President Jacob Zuma.
"Good people’s names will be tarnished! Why? It’s dirty politics‚" he warned in a series of tweets on Sunday — as details emerged of a "raunchy text and e-mail" scandal featuring Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe.
The Sunday Times reported that Radebe‚ the longest-serving minister in the Cabinet‚ had allegedly solicited nude photographs from a government photographer.
Siyasanga Mbambani blew the whistle on the minister to bolster a claim that she was being victimised by her bosses at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) for being "improperly close" to politicians at the Union Buildings when‚ in fact‚ they were the ones "chasing after" her‚ the newspaper reported.
Radebe and Mbambani began communicating via text messages in 2014 after exchanging telephone numbers.
Mboweni warned politicians about the skeletons in their closets amid lobbying for the top position in the ANC at the party’s December conference.
He tweeted: "Please do not be surprised by dirty political games from now till December. It’s going to be dirty! The stakes are high‚ be careful."
"Good people’s names will be tarnished! Why? It’s dirty politics. Raw!! That was NOT what Freedom was about. Be careful on social media!"
"Be careful about what you post‚ privately‚ DM‚ SMS‚ or whatever. The battle lines are drawn. And the skeletananyana"
"Privacy will be thrown to the dogs of war! I am out of here till January 2018! Bye."
TMG Digital
