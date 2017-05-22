National

Tito Mboweni warns of dirty politics as fight for ANC’s top job hots up

Former Reserve Bank governor urges caution, saying ‘people’s names will be tarnished’ after details emerge of a text and e-mail scandal featuring Jeff Radebe

22 May 2017 - 10:10 Petru Saal
Tito Mboweni. Picture: THE HERALD
Tito Mboweni. Picture: THE HERALD

Former Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni has warned that politics is "going to be dirty" as the race intensifies to replace President Jacob Zuma.

"Good people’s names will be tarnished! Why? It’s dirty politics‚" he warned in a series of tweets on Sunday — as details emerged of a "raunchy text and e-mail" scandal featuring Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe.

The Sunday Times reported that Radebe‚ the longest-serving minister in the Cabinet‚ had allegedly solicited nude photographs from a government photographer.

Siyasanga Mbambani blew the whistle on the minister to bolster a claim that she was being victimised by her bosses at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) for being "improperly close" to politicians at the Union Buildings when‚ in fact‚ they were the ones "chasing after" her‚ the newspaper reported.

Radebe and Mbambani began communicating via text messages in 2014 after exchanging telephone numbers.

Mboweni warned politicians about the skeletons in their closets amid lobbying for the top position in the ANC at the party’s December conference.

He tweeted: "Please do not be surprised by dirty political games from now till December. It’s going to be dirty! The stakes are high‚ be careful."

"Good people’s names will be tarnished! Why? It’s dirty politics. Raw!! That was NOT what Freedom was about. Be careful on social media!"

"Be careful about what you post‚ privately‚ DM‚ SMS‚ or whatever. The battle lines are drawn. And the skeletananyana"

"Privacy will be thrown to the dogs of war! I am out of here till January 2018! Bye."

TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Cape drought is tough for some businesses, but ...
National
2.
Hundreds protest in Gauteng and Durban
National
3.
Tito Mboweni warns of dirty politics as fight for ...
National
4.
Judicial inquiry needed to ensure SA does not ...
National

Related Articles

Ramaphosa calls for commission of inquiry into state capture 'before the 2019 ...
Politics

Maimane gets baptism by fire as he campaigns in rural KZN
Politics

DA plans political realignment to oust ANC in 2019 election
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.