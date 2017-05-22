National

Speed-dating event on cards for investors and tech start-ups

22 May 2017 - 13:27 Linda Ensor
Investors will have an opportunity to connect with innovative start-ups at the AfricArena 2017 conference due to take place in Cape Town in November.

Billed as a "speed dating" forum, the conference will allow start-ups from Africa to attract investors and raise finance, as well as provide investors with an opportunity to find new deals and interesting opportunities.

Tech challenges will be launched by participating companies before the conference so that start-ups can test their expertise within a given time frame.

Winners will be able to participate in AfricArena, as well as win tickets and flights sponsored by the companies involved.

About 500 delegates — about half of them international — are expected to participate in the conference, scheduled for November 6 and 7 at the Century City conference centre.

The driving force behind the event is La French Tech, a community of stakeholders from the French tech world, and Western Cape hi-tech hub Silicon Cape.

According to a Deloitte survey, France has had the largest number of hyper-growth firms in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for six successive years.

