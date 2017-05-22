National

Minister admits to significant gap in land audits

Land Reform Minister Gugile Nkwinti: ‘Our biggest challenge remains the answer to the question, Who owns South Africa?’

22 May 2017 - 06:29 Bekezela Phakathi
Disclosure: Gugile Nkwinti says landowners withhold information. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Disclosure: Gugile Nkwinti says landowners withhold information. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

The government’s land audits have not been able to reveal fully who owns and uses the country’s agricultural land, Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Gugile Nkwinti says.

The government needs a comprehensive land audit to assess the performance of its land reform programme. Not nearly enough reform has occurred since 1994.

Nkwinti said in his budget speech in Parliament that an accurate record of all public agricultural land was needed.

"Our biggest challenge remains the answer to the question, Who owns South Africa?" Nkwinti said.

"In terms of phase 1 of our land audit, it became clear that we still needed to conduct an audit [to identify] land ownership by race, gender and nationality," he said.

"We have just concluded the latter process. However, there are still huge challenges because of gaps as a result of the absence of information in respect of institutions such as trusts, private and public organisations and companies, as well as sectional title holdings."

Nkwinti said the system relied on voluntary submissions. "[Landowners] deliberately withhold information about the changes on land and or property. We have no institutional mechanism to enforce disclosure," he said.

His department was also working on transforming the Land Claims Commission into a chapter nine institution.

DA MP and rural development and land reform spokesman Thomas Walters said Nkwinti’s budget vote aimed to limit land ownership to expand the role of the state.

"The upcoming Regulation of Agricultural Land Holdings Bill is essentially aimed at dumping a lot of land on the market, in the belief that will advance access to land," Walters said.

"It aims to secure a privileged position for the state as an operator, price setter, purchaser and distributor of land," he said.

"The DA challenges ANC governments to emulate our successes in share equity schemes with between 60% and 80% success rates, based on win-win partnerships.

"It should follow the DA metros’ example of vastly accelerated provision of title deeds to the poor," he said.

Radical economic transformation is a flawed Robin Hoodesque fairytale

Assuming assets and incomes will simply be transferred from rich to poor, from white to black, is delusional, writes Ann Bernstein
Opinion
6 days ago

CAROL PATON: Capitalism in need of a new morality with growth in populism

‘Alongside growth, social programmes and campaigns that can transform people’s lives are needed on a mass scale’
Opinion
6 days ago

Western Cape a growing drawcard for upcountry farmers

The province is seen as a fertile option despite difficulties, says Farmers’ representative body Agri West Cape
National
7 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Minister admits to significant gap in land audits
National
2.
Cosatu, health minister set for clash over ...
National / Health
3.
ANC suggests more oversight at state-owned ...
National
4.
Mathews Phosa lambasts 'use of liars' in R10m ...
National

Related Articles

Land reform: restitution, not redistribution, is the proper vehicle
Opinion

Radical economic transformation is a flawed Robin Hoodesque fairytale
Opinion

CAROL PATON: Capitalism in need of a new morality with growth in populism
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.