Minister admits to significant gap in land audits

The government’s land audits have not been able to reveal fully who owns and uses the country’s agricultural land, Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Gugile Nkwinti says.

The government needs a comprehensive land audit to assess the performance of its land reform programme. Not nearly enough reform has occurred since 1994.

Nkwinti said in his budget speech in Parliament that an accurate record of all public agricultural land was needed.

"Our biggest challenge remains the answer to the question, Who owns South Africa?" Nkwinti said.