Michael Masutha wants to dilute Treasury’s control of the FIC, the DA says

DA finance spokesperson David Maynier has warned against a "blatant attempt" by Justice Minister Michael Masutha to dilute the Treasury’s control over the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), saying its special advisory council must be restored.

At a media briefing ahead of his budget vote speech last week Masutha said he was in discussions with Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba over the restoration of the special advisory council that was legislatively provided for under the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (Fica) of 2001, but was abolished under 2017’s amendments to the legislation.

The council was never established and Masutha said it was "concerning" that the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment Act did away with the "all-important" advisory council.

"The fact is that the call to reinstitute the counter-money-laundering advisory council is a blatant ‘power grab’ aimed at removing, or diluting, the Treasury’s control over the day-to-day operations of the FIC, which would be bad for the fight against corruption in SA," Maynier said.

"What is particularly scary is that the minister envisages the counter-money-laundering advisory council, not as an advisory structure, as it was originally envisaged, but as an oversight and accountability structure, keeping an eye on the FIC, and believes that it can be reinstituted by regulation, rather than by an amendment to the Financial Intelligence Centre Act."

Masutha said he was trying to get the council re-included in the legislative regime created by Fica and its amendments." We will possibly be approaching Cabinet collectively with proposals to remedy the weaknesses that have bedevilled the effectiveness of the Fica system," he said.

"The council would serve as an oversight accountability structure in relation to the functioning of the Financial Intelligence Centre and would advise government on its endeavours in the fight against money laundering, illicit financial flows and terror financing," Masutha said.

The minister said the aim of the council would be to ensure that law enforcement action was taken on reports submitted to the FIC when required.

The centre itself could not undertake this enforcement.

The council would consist of the Reserve Bank governor, directors-general of the Treasury, the Department of Justice and state security, the commissioner of the South African Revenue Service, the national police commissioner, the national director of public prosecutions and representatives of the financial sector.