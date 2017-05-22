Mbete and Modise to discuss death threats against Makhosi Khoza
Parliament’s presiding officers‚ Baleka Mbete and Thandi Modise‚ will meet to discuss the death threats against ANC MP Dr Makhosi Khoza.
Khoza has spoken out after receiving several death threats and calls to resign following a Facebook post she wrote, in which she criticised the morality of the ANC leadership, in April.
The post urged the ANC leadership to listen to the concerns expressed by the public about the state of the ruling party.
Over the past few weeks‚ the ANC Youth League has called for her axing and threatened to picket outside her Durban home.
Khoza who has said she fears for her children’s lives‚ had her address circulated on social media but the youth league denied any involvement in this.
She has approached both the ANC and Parliament for assistance.
Spokesperson for Parliament Moloto Mothapo said on Monday that National Assembly speaker Mbete would meet chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Modise to discuss the matter.
"The speaker would obviously be appraised of the matter through such interaction and possibly pronounce. Therefore‚ we’d rather not pre-empt such engagement at this stage‚" he said.
Attempts to reach ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa‚ ANC communications manager Khusela Sangoni and spokesperson for the party in Parliament Nonceba Mhlauli for comment were unsuccessful.
This is not the first time Khoza‚ who became a well-known public face after chairing the committee tasked with finding the new public protector‚ has received death threats. She also received threats earlier this year after an oversight visit to an Mpumalanga hospital with the public service and administration committee‚ which she chairs.
A former United Democratic Front member, Khoza was arrested for her activism and her house was burnt down in the 1980s.
TMG Digital
