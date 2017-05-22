Parliament’s presiding officers‚ Baleka Mbete and Thandi Modise‚ will meet to discuss the death threats against ANC MP Dr Makhosi Khoza.

Khoza has spoken out after receiving several death threats and calls to resign following a Facebook post she wrote, in which she criticised the morality of the ANC leadership, in April.

The post urged the ANC leadership to listen to the concerns expressed by the public about the state of the ruling party.

Over the past few weeks‚ the ANC Youth League has called for her axing and threatened to picket outside her Durban home.

Khoza who has said she fears for her children’s lives‚ had her address circulated on social media but the youth league denied any involvement in this.

She has approached both the ANC and Parliament for assistance.

Spokesperson for Parliament Moloto Mothapo said on Monday that National Assembly speaker Mbete would meet chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Modise to discuss the matter.