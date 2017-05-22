Mathews Phosa lambasts 'use of liars' in R10m defamation claim

Presidential hopeful Mathews Phosa has lashed out against Mpumalanga Premier David Mabuza for using "liars" to support his R10m defamation claim against him. The case was dismissed by the High Court in Pretoria last week.

Mabuza accused Phosa of manufacturing a report that claims that he was a spy from 1985 to 1993 who informed the apartheid government about the political activities of senior ANC leaders.

Phosa said he had been given the report by an anonymous source and it was his duty as an ANC leader to pass it on to elected officials.

"I gave it to [ANC deputy general secretary Jessie Duarte] with the intention that it will be handled sensitively," Phosa said.

He expected an ANC investigation to be held "to understand the role of people mentioned in the spy report".

Phosa said he did not understand why the ANC leadership had instead leaked the report and that he felt betrayed.