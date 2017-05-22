DISMISSED BY COURT
Mathews Phosa lambasts 'use of liars' in R10m defamation claim
Mpumalanga Premier David Mabuza accused Phosa of manufacturing a report that claims he was an apartheid spy
Presidential hopeful Mathews Phosa has lashed out against Mpumalanga Premier David Mabuza for using "liars" to support his R10m defamation claim against him. The case was dismissed by the High Court in Pretoria last week.
Mabuza accused Phosa of manufacturing a report that claims that he was a spy from 1985 to 1993 who informed the apartheid government about the political activities of senior ANC leaders.
Phosa said he had been given the report by an anonymous source and it was his duty as an ANC leader to pass it on to elected officials.
"I gave it to [ANC deputy general secretary Jessie Duarte] with the intention that it will be handled sensitively," Phosa said.
He expected an ANC investigation to be held "to understand the role of people mentioned in the spy report".
Phosa said he did not understand why the ANC leadership had instead leaked the report and that he felt betrayed.
"[Mabuza] allowed all the liars, they were liars, to testify No one could believe those people. The judge didn’t."
Judge Bill Prinsloo dismissed Mabuza’s claim with costs.
Luthuli House has not responded to questions but Phosa said he had sent the judgment to all the officials.
Duarte declined to comment saying, "I have nothing to say about this matter."
Mabuza, a firm supporter of President Jacob Zuma who is believed to have his eye on the ANC treasurer post, said in a statement he had noted the judgment and his legal team was looking into it.
His legal team said he felt "vindicated that the content[s] of the so-called spy dossier are not only false but a failed political smear campaign that has neither the author nor evidence to back it".
Phosa had not presented any evidence about the author "let alone any evidence of the so-called spy allegations".
