At least three protests broke out in Gauteng on Monday, and in Durban protesters blockaded a busy intersection.

Police in Gauteng said demonstrators took to the streets at the Makause informal settlement in Ekurhuleni‚ blocking several roads‚ including Pretoria Road and Shamrock Road.

Winter is often dubbed as "strike season".

"The situation is calm at the moment‚ though the protesters are still on the scene. An estimated 200 people are engaging in the demonstration by barricading the roads with rocks‚ burned rubber tyres‚" Ekurhuleni police spokesperson Andre de Jager said.