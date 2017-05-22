Hundreds protest in Gauteng and Durban
At least three protests broke out in Gauteng on Monday, and in Durban protesters blockaded a busy intersection.
Police in Gauteng said demonstrators took to the streets at the Makause informal settlement in Ekurhuleni‚ blocking several roads‚ including Pretoria Road and Shamrock Road.
Winter is often dubbed as "strike season".
"The situation is calm at the moment‚ though the protesters are still on the scene. An estimated 200 people are engaging in the demonstration by barricading the roads with rocks‚ burned rubber tyres‚" Ekurhuleni police spokesperson Andre de Jager said.
In Tsakane on the East Rand‚ main roads including Xhosa‚ Madiba‚ Ruth First and Tsakane Road were affected.
It was not clear what the protests were about.
At the Princess informal settlement in Roodepoort‚ residents once again took to the streets‚ following violent protests over housing last week.
Two trucks and a business establishment were set alight.
Albertina Sisulu Road remained closed to traffic on Monday.
In Durban, meanwhile, hundreds of protesters blockaded a busy road at the Burnwood and Clare Road intersection on Monday morning.
Some of the demonstrators‚ believed to be from the nearby informal settlement who are protesting about a lack of service delivery‚ lit a fire on the road.
A resident who lives in a flat overlooking the protest said some of the protesters had thrown stones at cars.
"It started just before 5.30am and the next thing‚ there was a fire on the road. This is usually a busy intersection and when the cars started coming‚ there were stones thrown."
He said police were on the scene.
TMG Digital
