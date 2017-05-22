Cape drought is tough for some businesses, but others are booming
Cape Town’s water crisis has forced a change in many businesses and some are thriving‚ while others struggle to make it through the prolonged dry spell.
Borehole drilling has soared in the Western Cape as residents look for alternatives to the municipal water that is so tightly controlled.
"As usually happens with any drought conditions‚ the phones start ringing off the hook‚" says John Tonkin‚ editor of Borehole Water Journal Online.
One place where phones have been ringing more than usual is Umvoto‚ a ground water consultancy.
Dylan Blake‚ a senior geologist at the company‚ says that two years ago he would get about one call a month from private home owners asking about a borehole in their garden.
Now‚ he says, he is getting about 10 a week‚ a huge increase for a company that specialises in consulting to industry.
Perhaps unsurprisingly‚ installation of water tanks that store rainwater has also soared. JoJo Tanks‚ SA’s largest supplier‚ has seen an astronomical increase in sales in recent months.
The number of vertical water tanks sold in the Western Cape has increased 186% since October compared with the same period a year earlier. The increase in sales in Cape Town has been 300%.
Blake says he has also seen an associated spike in drilling companies in the province‚ at least five in the past year.
"Some guys are coming from the Eastern Cape‚ some as far away as Limpopo to drill around Cape Town."
The main company that Umvoto uses to drill is already booked through the end of 2017, Blake says.
Although more boreholes are being dug‚ Cape Town residents are doing less planting and some nurseries are feeling the pinch.
Heavy regulation of water use has resulted in some residents cutting back on gardens. Last week the city announced it was considering Level 4 restrictions: no municipal water for outside and nonessential use.
Since that day‚ says Richard Morris‚ a manager at Starke Ayres Garden Centre, his stores have experienced a 37% drop in turnover compared with the corresponding week last year.
"Our client base is essentially purchasing succulents and only succulents."
Succulents require much less watering than other plants‚ usually only once a week.
Morris says there has also been an increase in artificial lawn installations. "Lawns have been sacrificed."
At one nursery in Cape Town‚ Dr Boomslang’s Indigenous Nursery‚ Phelo Bambinkala says sales have slowed considerably in recent months.
The industry in total employs more than 4‚000 people in and around Cape Town.
"They’re not buying much now‚" she says. "It’s difficult to garden now because of the drought."
Her shop is now selling mostly succulent plants and indigenous mountain plants‚ both types that use much less water than typical plants.
"We are struggling with it but we are getting some customers who want indigenous and water-wise [plants]‚" says Bambinkala‚ who is in charge of ordering plants for the store.
One consequence of the increased demand for succulents is less variety‚ according to Morris‚ because there are fewer succulents available and those that are available are "all ankle to knee high".
For some customers who already have entrenched gardens‚ Bambinkala says, it will be quite difficult to change their plants to succulents from most water-needy tropical plants. She says the tropical plants will most likely die in the coming weeks because the city has banned using municipal water for gardens and some plants do not like the water from boreholes.
Her advice for gardeners during the drought is to stock up on water-wise plants‚ both for the immediate crisis and for any future droughts Capetonians might endure.
TMG Digital
Please login or register to comment.