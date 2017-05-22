Cape Town’s water crisis has forced a change in many businesses and some are thriving‚ while others struggle to make it through the prolonged dry spell.

Borehole drilling has soared in the Western Cape as residents look for alternatives to the municipal water that is so tightly controlled.

"As usually happens with any drought conditions‚ the phones start ringing off the hook‚" says John Tonkin‚ editor of Borehole Water Journal Online.

One place where phones have been ringing more than usual is Umvoto‚ a ground water consultancy.

Dylan Blake‚ a senior geologist at the company‚ says that two years ago he would get about one call a month from private home owners asking about a borehole in their garden.

Now‚ he says, he is getting about 10 a week‚ a huge increase for a company that specialises in consulting to industry.