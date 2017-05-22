ANC suggests more oversight at state-owned enterprises

The ANC had sought to clarify how and when to intervene in state-owned enterprises (SOEs), it said on Sunday, after witnessing declining oversight of governance and uncertain development outcomes.

SOEs have become the key battleground for factions of the ANC fighting for control of public resources.

The party wanted to develop protocols for intervention, which would allow for more oversight by Parliament and government departments. And it said it wanted to reconsider how to empower the public to hold SOEs accountable.

This would add to plans to strengthen the Presidency’s capacity to "align" the state and its entities to pursue developmental agendas, the ANC legislature and governance subcommittee said on Sunday.

"We want to clean up those issues and come up with protocols that empower the relevant people to execute their functions," ANC sub-committee member Thabo Mokoena said on Sunday.

Parliament’s ability to exercise oversight had declined, he conceded. At the same time, SOE executives had not always accounted for their decisions.