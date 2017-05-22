ANC suggests more oversight at state-owned enterprises
The ANC had sought to clarify how and when to intervene in state-owned enterprises (SOEs), it said on Sunday, after witnessing declining oversight of governance and uncertain development outcomes.
SOEs have become the key battleground for factions of the ANC fighting for control of public resources.
The party wanted to develop protocols for intervention, which would allow for more oversight by Parliament and government departments. And it said it wanted to reconsider how to empower the public to hold SOEs accountable.
This would add to plans to strengthen the Presidency’s capacity to "align" the state and its entities to pursue developmental agendas, the ANC legislature and governance subcommittee said on Sunday.
"We want to clean up those issues and come up with protocols that empower the relevant people to execute their functions," ANC sub-committee member Thabo Mokoena said on Sunday.
Parliament’s ability to exercise oversight had declined, he conceded. At the same time, SOE executives had not always accounted for their decisions.
Mokoena, who is also the director-general of the Department of Mineral Resources, was speaking during a briefing on the ANC’s legislature and governance discussion document.
The South African Communist Party waded into the debate at its national imbizo at the weekend. It called for "urgent attention to ensuring good corporate governance and adherence to developmental mandates and public interest priorities" at state entities.
It also called for the dissolution of the board of Eskom and for CEO Brian Molefe’s reappointment to be reversed.
The discussion document is one of nine that will guide discussions for the ANC national policy conference in June. That conference will review ANC policies and make recommendations for resolutions to be adopted at its national elective congress in December.
Political analyst Steven Friedman said on Sunday it was not surprising the ANC wanted to regain control over the direction that SOEs had taken.
"Parastatals are a major battle ground within the ANC. For the ‘patronage faction, they are a lifeline, and it is a serious concern for the other faction to put an end to it."
The controversial return of Molefe to Eskom, where allegations of corrupt dealings around coal contacts and state capture continue to circulate, is just the latest scandal at SOEs.
The SABC, South African Airways, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA and Denel are other state enterprises, where governance concerns or financial impropriety have been flagged.
ANC legislature and governance subcommittee chairwoman Ayanda Dlodlo declined to discuss specific cases.
"SOEs by their nature are expected to perform a developmental function. We are not seeing the benefits of that," the communications minister said.
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said that since 2009, SOEs had carved out "independent spaces" in which to operate. This was based on an argument for the need to be competitive in a global market, but it had allowed for distortion in policy instruments and corruption, he said.
