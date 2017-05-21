DA wants Treasury to SAA forensic reports give Parliament

The DA said on Sunday it would push for the Treasury to give Parliament copies of 13 forensic reports conducted at South African Airways (SAA) by the end of the week.

A Sunday Independent report detailing how senior SAA executives allegedly ignored a tender scandal related to a R13.6m CCTV contract raised additional suspicion as to the reasons for the delay in access to reports promised to Parliament six months ago, DA deputy finance spokesman Lees said.

The Sunday Independent reported an employee within SAA’s procurement department allegedly forged signatures to award a security tender without following procurement processes. The employee, who allegedly benefited financially, was given only a written warning, but there is no record of this warning, the report read.

Lees said he would seek a formal commitment on the dates of the reports, some of which were concluded in 2010.

"It is crucial for the credibility of the new board that the skeletons of the past are exposed and dealt with. One being the Airbus deal debacle that cost the previous minister of finance, Nhlanhla Nene, his job when he refused to fall in line with Dudu Myeni’s wishes," Lees said.

Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi had committed to provide copies to the Portfolio Committee on Finance during a briefing last week. It follows a similar undertaking from then-deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas to provide unabridged copies of the probes, Lees said.

