Under police escort, SA ambulances brave attacks

When an emergency call comes in from one of SA’s most crime-ridden neighbourhoods, ambulances do not rush straight to the scene but go first to a police station to request an armed escort.

A surge in attacks on ambulance workers has led to parts of Cape Town being declared danger "red zones", but beefing up security means delayed response times in some of the poorest districts. Robbery, theft, vandalism, violence, at times linked to criminal gangs — more than 100 attacks against paramedics and drivers were reported in the Western Cape province last year.

Patricia September and her colleague, both ambulance workers, were driving on a road bordering one of the red zones in the early morning hours when two gunshots rang out. A brick hit the windscreen, causing her colleague to battle to control the ambulance from rolling. "The whole ambulance was shaking," September tells AFP.

The stoning of vehicles is a frequent hijacking ploy and medics are not spared. Armed police protection for ambulances during night-time call-outs was introduced last year, but workers still do not feel any safer. Sometimes the police escort can even make matters worse.

More than once, September has been caught up in shoot-outs between gang members and the police, who are targeted for their weapons. "When they start shooting at the police, you can actually see the fear on the officers’ faces," she says.

September, who has 15 years’ experience under her belt, pulls the ambulance into a derelict cul-de-sac to collect a patient in one of the red zones. The police park just ahead. But nobody leaves their vehicles. Instead, September radios the dispatcher to instruct the patient to come to the waiting ambulance.

Only after spotting a woman moving slowly down a flight of stairs, wheezing heavily, does the team judge that it is safe to assist. September quickly moves the ambulance to a main road nearby. The team is still deep in a red zone, but the police are now nowhere to be seen. They leave as soon as the patient boards the ambulance.

Another emergency worker, Papinkie Lebelo, was robbed at knife point on Christmas Eve last year, just moments after his police escort pulled away. On his arrival, the patient had already been taken privately to hospital due to the wait for the escorted ambulance. Lebelo was unhurt but was forced to hand over his cellphone and cash to his attacker. "How can you attack an ambulance that is coming to help?" he asks.