Two long-serving officers of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) have been charged as accessories to crimes that private investigator Paul O’Sullivan and his assistant‚ attorney Sarah Jane Trent‚ stand accused of.

They will face charges relating to alleged misconduct during the investigation by O’Sullivan into alleged corruption by acting national police commissioner Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane.

Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini confirmed that the investigators‚ Mandla Mahlangu and Temane Binang‚ were both issued summons to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on May 30‚ following charges laid by Phahlane’s team.

O’Sullivan has been accused of impersonating an Ipid officer, as well as fraud‚ extortion and conspiracy to contravene the Ipid Act for having accessed confidential files containing information about Phahlane’s home.

O’Sullivan and Trent were scheduled to appear in the same court on Friday‚ but O’Sullivan was on a permitted trip to London.

They were charged after O’Sullivan laid a complaint with Ipid against Phahlane of allegedly being bribed to award contracts while he was head of the police forensic services division‚ as well as money laundering.