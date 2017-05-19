SA’s tourism initiatives to expand into the townships

Having been chosen to host the tourism Indaba for another five years, eThekwini Municipality says it will intensify efforts to grow township tourism.

The tourism Indaba — a government initiative with strong, private sector participation — has been going for some 35, with Durban being the host city for much of the last 20 years. An estimated 70,000 visitors — including more than 10,000 exhibitors — attended the annual three-day event which ended on Thursday.

President Jacob Zuma announced during the opening ceremony that Durban will host the event for another five years.

On Thursday, mayor Zandile Gumede said this affirmed the city as one of the fastest growing global tourism destinations, and that the city will use the next five years to ensure the benefits from tourism are shared.

"We have decided to use the next five years of hosting the tourism Indaba to ensure that we expand the industry to the township to bring about radical economic transformation," Gumede said. "We will start focusing more on our townships to expose the tourism ventures there to the global and domestic tourism markets."