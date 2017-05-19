SA on verge of mafia state, warns South African Council of Churches

"If in the age of constitutional democracy, we have citizens who are so terrified of their own government and its agents and operatives as to fear for their lives, then we have a serious problem," he said.

Speaking about the kind of information the panel had received, Mpumlwana said there were cases of people at municipal and provincial level who were diverting funds, tender rigging in favour of certain companies and individuals and the bending and tailoring of regulations.

After perusing the panel’s work, he said the problem now seemed far deeper than corruption: it was organised chaos.

"We have come to learn that what appears to be chaos and instability in government may well be a systematic design of the madness that ills our governmental environment — a chaotic design."

It was up to the governing ANC to do something about the situation, Mpumlwana said.

The SACC would take information it had gathered to the party.

The SACC had no desire to lay criminal charges against anyone or embarrass anyone. Praying was not futile, Mpumlwana said.

The SACC has called on all Christians to gather and pray in their local churches on May 25.