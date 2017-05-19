National

Police fire stun grenades at protesting UP workers

19 May 2017 - 15:48 Kyle Cowan
Students run past the Old Arts Building at the University of Pretoria's Hatfield campus. File Picture: ARON HYMAN
Students run past the Old Arts Building at the University of Pretoria's Hatfield campus. File Picture: ARON HYMAN

Police officers fired stun grenades and tear gas to disperse protesting University of Pretoria (UP) workers on Friday‚ as videos posted on Twitter show.

The workers‚ most dressed in National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) T-shirts‚ are demanding salary increases as well as a 13th cheque.

Reports quoting the regional Nehawu branch chairman, Joseph Makhasa, said the workers were planning to disrupt the university’s open day on Saturday as well if their demands are not met.

Three protesting workers have been detained by police.

The university said in a statement that classes are continuing as normal‚ despite the strike taking place mostly at the main gate of the Hatfield campus. "During the course of the morning they [picketing workers] broke through a fence to enter the campus‚" the statement read. "Police on the scene fired stun grenades and tear gas to disperse protesters. No injuries were reported‚ however three have been arrested."

Management said salary negotiations deadlocked after the union refused UP’s offer of a 7% general salary increase effective March 1 2017‚ as well as a R3‚000 gratuity payment. "The matter was then referred to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration‚ who issued a certificate of non-resolution‚ which permits the union to embark on a protected strike‚" it said.

The university said it believed the offer to be reasonable given current economic conditions and would mean workers would earn above the industry average.

"However‚ we will not compromise our own financial sustainability," UP said. "The university respects workers’ right to protest‚ and appeals to them to do so within the ambit of the law."

The university expects the strike to continue until negotiations are complete.

TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
DA: Lotteries head has a ‘scandal-ridden history’
National
2.
Two Ipid officers charged as accessories in ...
National
3.
Herman Mashaba will act against person said to ...
National
4.
As Cape Town fears a dry future, it looks at ...
National

Related Articles

Stellenbosch students to face action over Nazi-inspired posters
National / Education

Nehawu’s strike at Rhodes is illegal, the university says
National

University campuses get R7bn injection
National / Education

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.