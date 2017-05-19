Police officers fired stun grenades and tear gas to disperse protesting University of Pretoria (UP) workers on Friday‚ as videos posted on Twitter show.

The workers‚ most dressed in National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) T-shirts‚ are demanding salary increases as well as a 13th cheque.

Reports quoting the regional Nehawu branch chairman, Joseph Makhasa, said the workers were planning to disrupt the university’s open day on Saturday as well if their demands are not met.

Three protesting workers have been detained by police.