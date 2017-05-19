MPs may probe party funding

The now-defunct Institute for Democracy in SA was the first group to launch a court application on the matter, but in 2005, the High Court in Cape Town dismissed its application.

Mthembu said political parties’ reliance on private funding fuelled the perception that anonymous donations from business interests are a means to subvert democratic processes by influencing the awarding of contracts or "framing of policy in a manner that advantages private interests, dilutes the voice of citizens and undermines the Constitution".

South African parties represented in Parliament and in the provincial legislatures receive funding from taxpayers in line with the proportion of votes they receive in elections.

The funding is regulated by the Public Funding of Represented Political Parties Act.

The chief electoral officer administers the fund with the Electoral Commission of SA as the overseeing body.

However, this money is regarded as inadequate and in most instances, is seen as consolidating the dominance of the ANC.

Mthembu said allocations from the fund had barely kept pace with inflation.

In the 2017-18 financial year, public funding for political parties amounts to almost R150m and is proportionally allocated to political parties.