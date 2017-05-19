Duarte said she was not happy that her name was mentioned in the SACC report‚ and that she had not been given an opportunity to respond.

"I have, tonight, made a request to the panel of the SACC‚ whose report entitled ‘unburdened’ mentions my name in the context of the employment of my son-in-law by [Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs] Minister [Des] van Rooyen‚" she said in a statement released on Thursday night.

"I was not invited to give my side of the events leading up to the appointment of Ian Whitley. I believe that the laws of natural justice require fairness in making a far-reaching conclusion‚ as this report does.

"Every South African committed to progress for our country will wish to have truth that is free of nuance and opinion. I hope that the SACC panel will accede to my request."

SACC general secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana said the council had received Duarte’s request and would take her concerns into account.

However‚ he said Duarte had not been accused of anything in the SACC’s report. The report had simply pointed out that Duarte’s son-in-law was one of the advisers Van Rooyen had brought with him when he was appointed finance minister in 2015‚ he said.

"She was not accused of any wrongdoing‚" Mpumlwana said.

