EFF protests at Coligny police station over two murder accused given bail

On Friday, the EFF marched to the Coligny police station to protest against bail granted to two men accused of murdering a teenager.

The death of 16-year-old Matlhomola Mosweu was followed by violent protests and divided the North West town along racial lines.

Protesters made it clear that there would be no reconciliation without justice for people who had been killed in Coligny.

There was tension when a white woman approached the protesters and asked where EFF leader Julius Malema was.

She was chased by protesters and then taken away from the crowd by police.

"What happened to freedom of speech?" she asked police‚ demanding they let her go. She was instructed to leave the area for her own safety.

Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte‚ who work on a local farm‚ were arrested in connection with the teenager’s murder.