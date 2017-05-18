Michael Masutha tells MPs that state legal services are being transformed

The Department of Justice is in the process of transforming state legal services to ensure a fair, nondiscriminatory distribution of briefs, Justice Minister Michael Masutha said in Parliament on Thursday.

Masutha said the department had asked the Treasury to assist with the establishment of a "framework contract" that would ensure the fair distribution of briefs to advocates and private law firms.

Addressing the media ahead of his budget vote speech in the National Assembly, Masutha noted that in 2016-17 the department had paid about R781m to counsel, 79% of whom were historically disadvantaged individuals and 26% female counsel.