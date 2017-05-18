Mayor Solly Msimanga sets aside more than R1bn for maintenance in Tshwane

On Thursday, Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga announced that the metro had made a rare budget allocation for maintenance work in the city.

It was also the first time in a while that Msimanga was allowed to speak by the councillors of the ANC, since the party lost power in 2016’s local municipal elections.

Msimanga was only briefly interrupted once, in contrast to previous council meetings that descended into chaos.

During Msimanga’s budget speech for 2017-18, he said R1.3bn had been set aside for maintenance. He said this would be the backbone of the city’s developmental agenda.