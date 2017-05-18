Mayor Solly Msimanga sets aside more than R1bn for maintenance in Tshwane
Msimanga says the budget aims to provide some relief to Tshwane residents, as the city is the most expensive one in SA in terms of its service rates
On Thursday, Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga announced that the metro had made a rare budget allocation for maintenance work in the city.
It was also the first time in a while that Msimanga was allowed to speak by the councillors of the ANC, since the party lost power in 2016’s local municipal elections.
Msimanga was only briefly interrupted once, in contrast to previous council meetings that descended into chaos.
During Msimanga’s budget speech for 2017-18, he said R1.3bn had been set aside for maintenance. He said this would be the backbone of the city’s developmental agenda.
"This will also serve to catalyse economic activity in ‘township’ economies by creating a more conducive business environment through the delivery of expanded and reliable services and transport links," Msimanga said.
He said the budget that was before council was fully funded, with almost R30bn being allocated to the operating budget, while the expected revenue was R30.3bn.
An amount of R3.9bn was budgeted for capital expenditure.
Msimanga said the budget sought to provide some relief to Tshwane residents, as the city is the most expensive city in terms of its service rates.
"In compiling this budget, this new administration paid great attention to the affordability of our budget," Msimanga said.
Electricity rates will increase 1.8%, water 10.2% and refuse removal 7.5%, and property tariffs will be based on the new valuation roll.
Msimanga said the city would maintain its free wi-fi offering. According to Msimanga the wi-fi network was the only good thing inherited from the previous ANC government.
Please login or register to comment.