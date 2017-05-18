Kruger Park warns of malaria outbreak due to heavy rain

The Kruger National Park has warned visitors that malaria seems to be on the brink of an outbreak, despite the winter season. The park’s management has warned visitors to take precautionary measures against malaria, saying that although classified as a low-risk area, the Kruger is situated in a malaria area.

"Due to the heavy rain this year‚ there are pools of water in everywhere and the park is experiencing malaria cases, especially in the northern part‚" said South African National Parks acting head of communications‚ William Mabasa.

He added that some of the country’s provinces reported scores of people being admitted to and testing positive for the disease in hospitals. "We advise visitors to take precautions, including the use of prophylaxes and vaccinations in consultation with their doctors, to prevent the possibility of contracting malaria as the Kruger National Park is in one of the endemic malaria areas in this country‚" Mabasa said.

He said other precautions include the use of repellents on the skin‚ keeping gauze doors and windows closed, and ensuring they are not broken‚ as well as spraying the inside of the hut or bungalow with anti-mosquito chemicals.

Mabasa also noted that while malaria can be contracted at any time of the year, the malaria season in the country is October to April‚ with March and April being the highest risk period. However, this year seems to be slightly different: "With winter approaching‚ mosquitoes, which are carriers of the parasite causing malaria‚ should begin to hibernate and the situation will possibly improve."

TMG Digital