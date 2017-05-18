The South African Council of Churches (SACC) says the government has lost moral legitimacy amid widespread chaos‚ which the council describes as more than "petty corruption".

However‚ the SACC is undecided on whether President Jacob Zuma could be labelled a corrupt leader.

"The matter on whether President Jacob Zuma is corrupt or not … well‚ the jury is out‚" Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana said on Thursday.

He was speaking at the Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Soweto, where the SACC disclosed findings of the "unburdening panel"‚ established in April 2016 to unearth the extent of state capture.

Among those present at the proceedings was former Hawks boss Anwa Dramat and former finance minister Pravin Gordhan‚ who lost his position following a Cabinet reshuffle in March.