Get cracking on border agency, says home affairs

Gigaba, her predecessor at home affairs, remained a supporter of the bill, which had pitted him against the Treasury.

While Mkhize said SARS would still be able to manage revenue from excise after the bill was enacted, there was still no clarity whether this would include revenue collection at ports of entry — this is not expressly stated in the bill.

Her budget vote aimed to prioritise the review of SA’s international migration policy.

The Cabinet’s approval of the white paper on international migration would address SA’s policy position on migration.

"The new white paper is important as it will provide a policy framework for amending immigration and refugee legislation [and] better align them to our goals of using migration for development," she said.

Home Affairs Deputy Minister Fatima Chohan said the department would consider measures to prevent it falling victim to "malicious litigation".

Director-general Mkuseli Apleni said other priorities would be to improve the security of documentation and to combat fraud. "We started with smart cards and passports. People were taking passports fraudulently. We issue manual passports and the minister will make an announcement on that, along with measures on fraud," said Apleni.