As Emfuleni mayor, Simon Mofokeng’s food and hotel bill has exceeded R600,000
The mayor of Emfuleni local municipality‚ Simon Mofokeng‚ has spent more than R1.7m at KFC‚ Nandos and on hotels since 2011.
Gauteng co-operative governance MEC Paul Mashatile made the disclosure in a reply to a DA question in the legislature, according to a statement by member of the provincial legislature Kingsol Chabalala
"Mayor Mofokeng racked up a shocking R1.1m between 2011 and 2015 as ANC mayor of Sedibeng district municipality‚ before he was deployed as mayor to Emfuleni — where he gobbled up a further R629‚000 between November 2015 to April 2017."
Chabalala also questioned the mayor’s petrol bills and car hire.
The DA has asked Mashatile’s office to provide a more detailed list, including amounts and invoices on the mayor’s government credit card claims.
Chabalala said: "Emfuleni Municipality is in financial distress …. The mayor’s luxury lifestyle is in direct contrast to the challenges Emfuleni residents face every day. It is shameful that mayor Mofokeng‚ a senior ANC leader‚ continues to dine in the lap of luxury‚ when so many in the municipality go hungry."
The annexure to the legislature answer indicates that the mayor said his claims related to his role, as it cites meetings with youth groups‚ investors‚ concerned residents as other groupings.
View it here:
TMG Digital
Please login or register to comment.