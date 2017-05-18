As Emfuleni mayor, Simon Mofokeng’s food and hotel bill has exceeded R600,000

The mayor of Emfuleni local municipality‚ Simon Mofokeng‚ has spent more than R1.7m at KFC‚ Nandos and on hotels since 2011.

Gauteng co-operative governance MEC Paul Mashatile made the disclosure in a reply to a DA question in the legislature, according to a statement by member of the provincial legislature Kingsol Chabalala

"Mayor Mofokeng racked up a shocking R1.1m between 2011 and 2015 as ANC mayor of Sedibeng district municipality‚ before he was deployed as mayor to Emfuleni — where he gobbled up a further R629‚000 between November 2015 to April 2017."

Chabalala also questioned the mayor’s petrol bills and car hire.

The DA has asked Mashatile’s office to provide a more detailed list, including amounts and invoices on the mayor’s government credit card claims.