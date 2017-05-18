National

Application to return to work by axed Hawks boss gets axed

18 May 2017 - 13:32 Kyle Cowan
Berning Ntlemeza. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
On Thursday, the High Court in Pretoria ruled that an application by axed Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza to return to work be struck off the roll.

Judge Sheila Mphahlele said she felt the matter was not urgent and could be dealt with by the Supreme Court of Appeal. Ntlemeza was also ordered to pay costs for the application.

On Wednesday, Ntlemeza sought to interdict Police Minister Fikile Mbalula from firing him after the Pretoria High Court ruled last month that he be dismissed. Ntlemeza has been found by several judges to be dishonourable and unfit to hold office in relation to lying under oath.

In his argument‚ Ntlemeza’s lawyer Nceba Dukada said if the matter was dismissed it would condone Mbalula’s illegal conduct.

Ntlemeza has accused Mbalula of acting illegally by firing him while he awaits the outcome of his application to have his dismissal overturned. His appeal is to be heard on June 2.

TMG Digital

