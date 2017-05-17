BLACK BUSINESS
We expect radical change, BBC tells Gigaba
The Black Business Council demands an end to ‘investment strike’
The Black Business Council (BBC) says it will hold Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba to his initial promises of radical economic transformation.
"I will call it what it is. I don’t care any more … there’s an investment strike in this country," BBC president Danisa Baloyi said on Monday.
"There are people sitting on billions and trillions of our money. The money in the banks is our money. We need to get out of this investment strike and start investing in the people.
"It’s wrong to call for investment if we’re not investing."
She said the government should champion black small, medium and micro enterprises as the catalyst for economic growth and development. It should deliver on its promise that 30% of all big contracts be set aside for small businesses.
"The Black Industrialists Programme is a catalyst but please don’t put speed bumps.... The president says there will be 30% set aside and Treasury says if it’s feasible. ‘If feasible’ means that it won’t happen. We want that to be revisited.
"You promised us in your very first meeting with us. We heard you and we’re watching you. We’re putting all of our hopes on [you], minister."
At the same function, National Empowerment Fund CEO Philisiwe Mthethwa said: "We want radical economic transformation, not inclusive growth. I can say that, minister, and the markets won’t collapse."
She called for a review of the Financial Services Charter and said the top 17 JSE-listed companies had not transformed enough, although they had a total market capitalisation above R1.6-trillion. "They have only achieved 6% against a direct ownership target of 10%. This is underperformance."
Gigaba replied: "We are faced with a challenge of undertaking economic transformation under difficult conditions not of our choosing.
"The transformative impact of state procurement to date has been limited by the fact that government procurement has been fragmented, decentralised and poorly designed. We have also not focused on using the procurement lever to transform ownership and include more black people in the economy.
"We need white business to embrace the transformation project and step forward in all aspects of broad-based black economic empowerment."
