We expect radical change, BBC tells Gigaba

The Black Business Council (BBC) says it will hold Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba to his initial promises of radical economic transformation.

"I will call it what it is. I don’t care any more … there’s an investment strike in this country," BBC president Danisa Baloyi said on Monday.

"There are people sitting on billions and trillions of our money. The money in the banks is our money. We need to get out of this investment strike and start investing in the people.

"It’s wrong to call for investment if we’re not investing."

She said the government should champion black small, medium and micro enterprises as the catalyst for economic growth and development. It should deliver on its promise that 30% of all big contracts be set aside for small businesses.