Treasury close to picking a new director-general

Treasury has finalised its interviews of candidates for the position of director-general and hopes to finalise the appointment process by end of June.

In his maiden address to Parliament’s standing committee on finance on Wednesday, Deputy Finance Minister Sifiso Buthelezi said the finance ministry realised it was very important to finalise the appointment to create certainty for the market, "so that they know who are they are dealing with. We don’t want a vacuum".

Former director-general Lungisa Fuzile resigned as from May 15 and Treasury official Dondo Mogajane has been appointed in his place in an acting capacity.

Mogajane has been with Treasury since 1999 and has worked in several areas including intergovernmental relations and provincial budget analysis.

Buthelezi said interviews with potential candidates were finalised on Tuesday.

The candidates, he added, were "very good and competent". They knew what was happening in Treasury and what needed to be done.