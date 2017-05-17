Forget Cape Town‚ the Karoo is now becoming a popular holiday spot for tourists — and those with a bit of cash to splash are investing in property as demand for accommodation grows.

Pam Golding Properties and tour operators Karoo Connections say they have seen a growing interest in tourism and accommodation establishments in the Karoo.

"The Karoo has so many different options to offer — not only for tourists but also for those wanting to find a relaxing getaway property, which can also provide them with a regular income stream‚" said Wayne Rubidge‚ Pam Golding area principal in the Karoo.

"In light of the economic constraints, domestic tourism has flourished‚ with cost-conscious South Africans eager to visit easily accessible destinations without having to cross the borders or travel overseas. This has made the acquisition of a tourism or accommodation establishment very attractive for those wanting to relocate permanently to country locations."