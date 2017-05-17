ANC agrees state will resolve Molefe issue, says Lynne Brown

Public Enterprise Minister Lynne Brown says a meeting held with ANC officials about the reappointment of Eskom Group CEO Brian Molefe agreed that government will resolve the matter.

This was despite ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe telling News24 that the ANC had called on Brown to rescind Molefe’s reappointment.

Mantashe reportedly said that Brown had been told that her decision would lead to court action.

The minister was "in discussion with President Jacob Zuma and his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa on the matter", Brown’s spokesman, Colin Cruywagen, said. "The meeting agreed that the government must resolve the matter."