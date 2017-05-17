If you think the most recent and most expensive car models appear on the Gauteng member of the provincial legislature register of interests‚ you will be disappointed.

A glimpse into the MPL register of interests for 2016-17‚ compiled by the Office of the Integrity Commissioner and available for inspection by the public‚ shows that very few MECs own flashy models.

Transport MEC Ismail Vadi has listed four vehicles that he owns‚ the latest model being a 2007 Nissan Tiida. His other vehicles are a 2002 Mercedes Benz‚ a 1998 Mazda and a 1997 Toyota Conquest.

Economic development and environmental affairs MEC Lebogang Maile listed a 2006 Mini Cooper S and a 2008 BMW 3 series‚ while community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane listed a 2010 Nissan Micra, a 2016 Nissan Almera and a 2007 Toyota double cab as her vehicles.