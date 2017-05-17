National

More than half of provinces’ budgets go to salaries

17 May 2017 - 11:48 Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Provincial governments across the country are spending more than half of their budgets on staff salaries before providing services to the people.

This is contained in the National Treasury fourth-quarter provincial budgets and expenditure report for the 2016-17 financial year released on Tuesday.

Personnel expenditure for the 2016-17 financial year was R311.4bn‚ which is 59.8% of the total expenditure of provinces.

Limpopo had the highest spending on compensation for employees at 69.3% of the total provincial expenditure.

Second was the Eastern Cape‚ spending 63.4% of its expenditure on salaries‚ followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 61.8% and Mpumalanga coming in at fourth place with 59.5%.

The province that spent the least on paying employees was the Western Cape at 53.1% of its total provincial expenditure.

Spending on education by provinces increased by 7.3% to R211.6bn. This amount was 40.7% of the total provincial expenditure.

Provincial departments spent R18.7bn on goods and services‚ including pupil and teacher support materials‚ which was 96.8% of the budgeted R19.3bn.

However‚ the bulk (77.9%) of education expenditure went to personnel‚ which amounted to R164.8bn.

Capital spending on education was R11.3bn‚ which was 5.7% higher than the spending in the previous financial year.

Education capital expenditure was lowest in the Free State at 65.8% and Mpumalanga at 80.7%.

The adjusted health budget was R166.4bn‚ which is 31.7% of the total adjusted provincial budgets. This was an increase of 8%, or R12.3bn, on the 2015-16 financial year.

But health departments were also spending more on personnel than on health services.

Provincial health departments spent 63% of their health expenditure on paying employees.

Limpopo (70.9%)‚ Eastern Cape (65.6%) and Free State (64%) spent more of their health expenditure on personnel than the national average.

While a high percentage of the health expenditure went to paying employees‚ a meagre 4.4% of the total health expenditure went to capital expenditure.

Limpopo‚ which spent highest in percentage terms on personnel‚ spent only 2.5% of its health expenditure on capital expenditure‚ the lowest in the country.

The highest spender on capital expenditure was the Free State province‚ which spent 7.8% of its total health expenditure on capital expenditure.

At R17.9bn‚ social development made up only 3.4% of the total adjusted provincial budgets. Provinces spent R17.7bn (98.1%) of the adjusted budget of R17.9bn.

At R28.1bn‚ the adjusted budget for human settlements and local government comprised 5.3% of the provincial budgets and provinces spent R27.4bn (97.6%).

TMG Digital

CARMEL RICKARD: This is why Eastern Cape stays SA’s poorest province

An Eastern Cape treasury official was sacked for refusing to make payments for which there was no budget
Opinion
22 days ago

ANC wants Presidency at centre of budget

The ANC wants the Presidency to be the 'strategic centre of power' in the government, controlling policy direction and resource allocation
Politics
2 months ago

State’s wage bill choking funds for poor, says MEC

Public sector costs decried as Western Cape budget targets growth, education, employment and the youth
National
2 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
COPE office bearer to challenge suspension from ...
National
2.
More than half of provinces’ budgets go to ...
National
3.
Treasury close to picking a new director-general
National
4.
ANC agrees state will resolve Molefe issue, says ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.