Minister in the Presidency calls NDP claim a ‘patent lie’

Minister in the Presidency for Performance Monitoring and Evaluation Jeff Radebe described as a "patent lie" the claim by former Cabinet minister Trevor Manuel that the National Development Plan (NDP) was no closer to realisation than when it was adopted.

The Cabinet adopted the NDP as government’s blueprint to kick start the South African economy and engender social and economic transformation, driving unemployment down and growing the economy by 5% annually by 2030.

As former minister in the presidency and erstwhile minister of finance, Manuel was close to the development and monitoring of the NDP. Manuel chaired the National Planning Commission which helped put the plan together.

During a recent memorial event for ANC struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada, Manuel said the NDP had failed to realise any of its objectives, not least because unemployment remains stubbornly high at more than 26% and economic growth lags well below 1%.

However, speaking to reporters in Parliament on his budget vote, Radebe said Manuel’s claim that the NDP was a non-starter for government’s economic growth ambitions was not true. "I was as shocked as you are that a former Cabinet colleague can give such a patently wrong statement. Before he left he was one of those that laid the building blocks for the medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF). He would be aware that the first step we took was developing the five-year programme which he pioneered," said Radebe.

Radebe said, given that Manuel had seen the NDP through its development and introduction, it was disingenuous of him to claim that the NDP was a failure and that for him to bring it up after leaving the government amounted to armchair criticism.

Radebe quipped that he looked forward to meeting Manuel over tea to discuss private-public sector partnerships, Operation Phakisa, and other programmes to realise the goals of the NDP: "If he just takes time to go into our website, every quarter we report progress or lack thereof and yearly we outline the progress. Every corner of the government is out there being implemented in our everyday lives for everyone to see."