Lynne Brown and Eskom board told to appear in Parliament on Friday

17 May 2017 - 13:53 Linda Ensor
Brian Molefe and Lynne Brown. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and the Eskom board have been called to appear before parliament’s public enterprises committee on Friday to explain the reappointment of Brian Molefe as Eskom CEO.

The decision was taken on Wednesday by acting chairperson of the portfolio committee on public enterprises, Daphne Rantho, at the request of DA spokesperson on public enterprises Natasha Mazzone.

Mazzone said in a statement that the DA would push for a full-scale parliamentary inquiry to be instituted urgently into the appointment.

