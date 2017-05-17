Explosion in disused Free State mine claims more lives

The death toll after an explosion at a disused mine in the Free State has risen to 29.

Late last week there was an underground explosion at the mine that was previously owned by Harmony Gold.

Police said that by noon on Wednesday 29 bodies — of mostly foreign nationals — had been recovered. Survivors said more bodies were still underground.

Free State police spokesperson Maj-Gen Lerato Molale said 11 illegal miners, who came out of a mine shaft while the bodies were being retrieved‚ had been arrested.

"Eleven illegal miners were arrested this morning. They are currently in police custody. They are saying that there are more bodies underground‚" said Molale.

Among the dead are Zimbabweans‚ Mozambicans and at least one Lesotho national.

Operations to retrieve the bodies continue.

