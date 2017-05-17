National

Explosion in disused Free State mine claims more lives

17 May 2017 - 16:13 Petru Saal
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The death toll after an explosion at a disused mine in the Free State has risen to 29.

Late last week there was an underground explosion at the mine that was previously owned by Harmony Gold.

Police said that by noon on Wednesday 29 bodies — of mostly foreign nationals — had been recovered. Survivors said more bodies were still underground.

Free State police spokesperson Maj-Gen Lerato Molale said 11 illegal miners, who came out of a mine shaft while the bodies were being retrieved‚ had been arrested.

"Eleven illegal miners were arrested this morning. They are currently in police custody. They are saying that there are more bodies underground‚" said Molale.

Among the dead are Zimbabweans‚ Mozambicans and at least one Lesotho national.

Operations to retrieve the bodies continue.

TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Western Cape to get 20% less rainfall by 2050
National
2.
Only a few of Gauteng’s MECs seem to own flashy ...
National
3.
A public school cannot adopt a particular religion
National / Education
4.
Justice minister criticises how JSC handles ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.