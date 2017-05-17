COPE office bearer to challenge suspension from Free State government post
A senior official in the Free State provincial government who was suspended for allegedly "disrespecting" President Jacob Zuma, has decided to challenge his suspension in the Labour Court.
Teboho Loate, chief director in the provincial department of sports, art and culture, said in his founding affidavit that the president was not his employer, so any utterances he made were not a breach of his employment contract.
Loate was suspended in early May after being initially accused, in a precautionary suspension letter dated April 24, of making "utterances" in which he "displayed flagrant disrespect to the president".
He asked for more information about the nature of the alleged utterances, which he apparently made on April 12.
However, such information was not provided in a reply to him by the head of department Stanley Malope. Instead Malope informed him of his immediate suspension.
Loate, who is also the acting national treasurer of the Congress of the People (COPE), had attended the national day of unity march in Pretoria on April 12, where a united opposition demanded that Zuma resign.
According to Loate’s affidavit, he was on leave on the day in question. He said his attendance of the march was the "solitary reason" why he was suspended.
Loate also shed light on his utterances on that day, saying he was approached by a journalist for comment during the march. "She asked me during a very short interview how I felt about the position in the country and a question along the lines of, ‘When is this going to end?’ My response was simply words to the extent of, ‘This thing will have to one day come to an end.’ I said nothing further," Loate said.
He said in his affidavit that a friend and colleague in the department phoned him on April 15, three days after the march, to tell him that the department’s top structure, who were all ANC members, "wanted to get rid of me".
Loate said it was "egregious" to suggest that, simply because he was employed by the government, he could not voice his concern as an ordinary citizen, express his opinion or participate in a lawful gathering against the state or the president.
Loate asked in the notice of motion that the matter should be heard on a semi-urgent basis on May 30 in the Labour Court.
He also asked the court to order that his suspension be lifted immediately and he be allowed to perform his services as chief director and that the respondents pay the costs of the application.
Loate’s lawyer, Bruce Blair, said the papers were served on the head of the department as well as sport, arts, culture and recreation MEC Mathabo Leeto on Tuesday.
The application was faxed to the court on Tuesday, and was due to be filed in person on Wednesday.
Please login or register to comment.