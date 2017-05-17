BUSINESS DAY TV: We are asking the court to rule that Parliament does its work

And that seems to me one of the central problems that we’re facing. Not only in our court but in all these other court cases, which are now before the courts. The job of Parliament is in some ways twofold: to pass appropriate legislation and to keep the executive on the leash and, so to speak, hold them accountable. And that has not been happening. We have a lot of evidence that that’s not going on.

Most spectacularly with the EFFs case, which is also going to be before the Constitutional Court — they’re going to court to ask the court to enforce their own ruling on Parliament. There was, nearly some two years ago, you may recall that the chief justice called a press conference, and behind him were 22 of the most senior judges in the country. And it wasn’t because of a photo opportunity that the judges needed to get into the Farmers weekly or Huisgenoot or something like that. It was a statement about the executive not abiding by the decisions of the court.

BDTV: Is there a fine line here, though? Because critics would say that courts could be overstepping the mark, that [Jacob] Zuma, the President, is allowed to make executive decisions and one of those executive decisions is he may hire and fire Cabinet ministers, and yet you wanted to go to court over his decision in March to fire Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas?

FA: I agree, I’ll come to that question in a moment. Just to say that in the previous cases, in the Anwa Dramat first case, in the Dramat second case, in the Dramat third case before the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), the court ruled in a particular way and the executive simply ignored the rulings of the court, and then spectacularly the court ruled in the [Omar] al-Bashir case. And again, that was ignored.

So, we have a long history of the executive ignoring court decisions and that’s very troubling. If there is a Constitutional crisis brewing it’s not because of the judiciary doing overreach, it’s because of the executive which is not obeying the Constitution. It’s not abiding by the decisions of the court.

Now in terms of our case, which we’re bringing with our co-applicants #myvotecounts, we observed what had happened in the whole year going back to the sacking of Minister Nene. He was supposed to be redeployed to the Brics bank, that was the suggestion, that was the reason. And having said that, we were rather stunned because as it turned out there was no such vacancy in the bank.

As a minister of finance of one of the Brics countries, he sits on the board. So what was he going to be redeployed as, to be the local Brics bank branch manager in Bree Street? Nobody knows. So this was erratic and we prepared a case then and we were about to launch it on the Friday … on the Sunday afternoon, I’d written to Mr van Rooyen and asked for clarity on certain matters, otherwise we would launch the next day. Mr Gordhan replied to our letter as minister of finance, and satisfied all our answers and we just withdrew the case. So, for a year we watched this extraordinary business of Mr Gordhan being in a sense pressurised, and in some ways, persecuted.

You will recall just before the budget he had to answer those questions from the Hawks. This was spurious, this was nonsense. And then rather spectacularly the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) proceeded to prosecute him for corruption. You may remember that, concerning Mr Pillay’s quite legitimate pension pay-out.

We wrote to Mr Abrahams and I cautioned him in strong language to say, do not proceed and we watched following week, the spectacle of Mr Vlok Symington’s office being invaded. We had all those papers, they were in the public realm. If they had just come and knocked at our door and asked us for the papers we would have handed them over.

Now we’ve had other people not knocking at our door and stealing our computers, and that still riles me that nothing has happened. But there was a case of the papers were in the public realm, we warned him and the NPA proceeded, him being Shaun Abrahams, the NPA proceeded with this case and it collapsed on the basis of our papers. In fact, Mr Abrahams said that …

BDTV: In this instance, what are you hoping to achieve with this application?

FA: I’m coming to this instance. There’s a long history here. Earlier this year Moody’s published their country report on SA and they specifically stated that one of the reasons why they didn’t do the downgrade was because of the collapse of the case against Mr Gordhan and that’s a fairly objective test. Now we’ve already had two ratings agencies beginning to downgrade us, and Moody’s we expect very shortly.

For a president to be aware of what happened last time, for a president to be aware of or he should have been aware of the Moody’s country review, and to proceed in this sort of way seems to us, irrational. But we have to find out reasons, and so with the first reason we are given is an intelligence report saying that Mr Gordhan and Mr Jonas are undermining the integrity of our economy. Where did this report come from? The minister’s state security doesn’t know … you see what I’m trying to say here. There is irrationality here. Did it come from somebody in a backroom, writing a report, somebody even said, did it come from Russia? Goodness knows.

BDTV: Even if the court rules in your favour on this one, do you see having said what you said earlier about executives not abiding with court rulings, do you see repercussions actually coming to the fore?

FA: It’s a good question because in this case of the dismissal of Mr Gordhan and Mr Jonas, there is massive irrationality there, and if the court in its wisdom deems that there is a case here, they will accept it. And if there is a case that we are successful with, then we have asked for the court to direct the speaker and Parliament to address this issue. We’re not asking for the court to sack Mr Zuma, they cannot. Only Parliament can remove the president. But theres a twist here.

There are no appropriate mechanisms for impeachment in our Constitution and that is left to the majority party whether it’s the DA or the EFF or the ANC, and it seems to us that these are slender grounds on which to get rid of a man or woman who is so irrational in his job as president. So it’s a difficult one. We cannot impose anything on the courts, we can only ask the courts to look at the evidence, to look at the history and to come to a ruling that says Parliament must now do its work. And in this sense we are going back to the EFF case around Nkandla and saying, will Parliament please do its work.