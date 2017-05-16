Retract reappointment of Molefe, Mantashe says ANC told the government

The ANC told the government that it should rescind a decision to reappoint Brian Molefe as Eskom CEO, the ruling party’s secretary-general Gwede Mantashe said.

ANC officials told the government of their position at a meeting on Monday attended by President Jacob Zuma, Mantashe said by phone from Johannesburg.

The ANC previously condemned the reappointment of Molefe, who resigned as head of Eskom in November after a graft probe questioned his conduct.

"They should look into that; ideally they should reverse that decision," Mantashe said on Tuesday. "We are hoping that they are starting on it immediately."

In a report in 2016, former public protector Thuli Madonsela found that Molefe favoured the Gupta family, which is in business with Zuma’s son, by awarding coal-supply contracts and helping them buy Optimum Coal. He and Eskom denied wrongdoing, with Molefe crying during a November 3 briefing.

Bloomberg