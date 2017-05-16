National

Retract reappointment of Molefe, Mantashe says ANC told the government

16 May 2017 - 18:07 Sam Mkokeli
Eskom CE Brian Molefe. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Eskom CE Brian Molefe. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

The ANC told the government that it should rescind a decision to reappoint Brian Molefe as Eskom CEO, the ruling party’s secretary-general Gwede Mantashe said.

ANC officials told the government of their position at a meeting on Monday attended by President Jacob Zuma, Mantashe said by phone from Johannesburg.

The ANC previously condemned the reappointment of Molefe, who resigned as head of Eskom in November after a graft probe questioned his conduct.

"They should look into that; ideally they should reverse that decision," Mantashe said on Tuesday. "We are hoping that they are starting on it immediately."

In a report in 2016, former public protector Thuli Madonsela found that Molefe favoured the Gupta family, which is in business with Zuma’s son, by awarding coal-supply contracts and helping them buy Optimum Coal. He and Eskom denied wrongdoing, with Molefe crying during a November 3 briefing.

Bloomberg

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Cosatu furious over NHI being SA’s version of ...
National / Health
2.
Retract reappointment of Molefe, Mantashe says ...
National
3.
Western Cape approaching ‘day zero’ as taps run ...
National
4.
Eskom chair Ben Ngubane warns of winter power cuts
National

Related Articles

Brian Molefe helped the Guptas ‘hijack a mine’, says Ngoako Ramatlhodi
Companies / Energy

'We must continue with our nuclear programmes,' Molefe tells Eskom staff
Business

AUBREY MATSHIQI: Brian Molefe’s gravy and a stew of corruption
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.