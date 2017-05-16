Opposition groups unify in support of ousting Jacob Zuma

Opposition parties have once again joined forces in a united call for President Jacob Zuma to be removed from office.

In KwaZulu-Natal, Zuma’s backers took to the streets too in his defence and against what they called judicial "overreach".

Members of opposition parties and their supporters gathered in their thousands in Johannesburg, where they and civil-society leaders marched from the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown to the Constitutional Court in Braamfontein.

The march on Monday was in support of an application brought by the United Democratic Movement (UDM) on Monday to enforce a secret ballot for a parliamentary vote of no confidence in Zuma.

UDM deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said ANC MPs had to be told "we are doing this thing [court application] in order to protect them".