ZUMA BACKERS PROTEST
Opposition groups unify in support of ousting Jacob Zuma
Thousands march as the Constitutional Court considers a secret ballot for the no-confidence vote against President Jacob Zuma
Opposition parties have once again joined forces in a united call for President Jacob Zuma to be removed from office.
In KwaZulu-Natal, Zuma’s backers took to the streets too in his defence and against what they called judicial "overreach".
Members of opposition parties and their supporters gathered in their thousands in Johannesburg, where they and civil-society leaders marched from the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown to the Constitutional Court in Braamfontein.
The march on Monday was in support of an application brought by the United Democratic Movement (UDM) on Monday to enforce a secret ballot for a parliamentary vote of no confidence in Zuma.
UDM deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said ANC MPs had to be told "we are doing this thing [court application] in order to protect them".
The thinking behind the court action was that the ANC MPs would not publicly vote with opposition parties to remove the president, but they could do so if the vote was held in secret.
Some ANC members of Parliament would "vote with their conscience" instead of voting for the party. Some ANC MPs have indicated they would do so, opposition leaders said.
EFF leader Julius Malema told marchers, "when we ask for a secret ballot, we ask for the protection of democracy".
DA leader Mmusi Maimane urged ANC MPs to "come and vote so that Zuma is removed".
The UDM approached the court after National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete refused to allow the vote on the motion of no confidence to be held by secret ballot because it was not provided for in the Constitution.
In KwaZulu-Natal, the provincial ANC staged a protest against the judiciary. The protest at the High Court in Durban followed a ruling that Zuma should furnish the DA with the reasons for his cabinet reshuffle in March.
With Bongani Mthethwa
